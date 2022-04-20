Bundesliga: Bernat injury blights Bayern`s win at Hoffenheim

Berlin: Bayern Munich could claim a third German Bundesliga title next weekend following Saturday`s hard-fought 2-0 win at Hoffenheim, but have fresh injury worries for Tuesday`s crucial clash against Porto. Bayern face a make-or-break Champions League quarter-final second leg against Porto in Munich having lost 3-1 in Portugal in the first leg last week. They need to score at least twice at the Allianz Arena to avoid a quarter-final exit, but have a lengthy injury list. Depending on results elsewhere, next weekend`s league clash at home to Hertha Berlin could be when Bayern are finally confirmed champions after Sebastian Rode`s first-half strike and an own-goal from Hoffenheim captain Andreas Beck gave them three more points on Saturday. With second-placed Wolfsburg at home to Schalke on Sunday, Bayern extended their lead to 13 points with five games left, but worryingly for coach Pep Guardiola left-back Juan Bernat had to be helped off in the first half. Bayern were already missing captain Philipp Lahm and his deputy Bastian Schweinsteiger with illness in Hoffenheim, while wingers Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben and defenders Medhi Benatia and David Alaba are long-term casualties. Guardiola named a weakened side at the Rhein-Neckar Arena with 18-year-old Gianluca Gaudino and Mitchell Weiser, who turns 21 on the day of the Porto game, included either side of Rode in midfield. Bayern took the lead in Sinsheim when Rode fired past a posse of defenders from the edge of the area on 38 minutes. Hoffenheim were unlucky not to be level at the break as striker Anthony Modeste failed to capitalise on a mistake by Dante, whose error led to a goal in Porto, and Eugen Polanski should have won a penalty after being tripped by Rode in the area. The hosts` misery was completed when Beck turned Thomas Mueller`s cross into his own net deep in injury time. Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund enjoyed a 3-0 victory at home to relegation-threatened Paderborn to climb to eighth in their first game since coach Jurgen Klopp announced on Wednesday he is leaving at the end of the season. After winning the 2011 and 2012 German league titles, then finishing as runners-up to Bayern for the last two years, Klopp will quit Dortmund at the end of seven years in charge with ex-Mainz boss Thomas Tuchel tipped to take over. Second-half goals by Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Shinji Kagawa left Dortmund just three points from a Europa League place. After Borussia Moenchengladbach`s goalless draw at Eintracht Frankfurt on Friday, Bayer Leverkusen took Gladbach`s place in third, and amongst the automatic Champions League berths, with a 4-0 mauling of relegation-threatened Hanover 96. It was Leverkusen`s seventh straight league win, a new club record. Centre-backs Omer Toprak and Kyriakos Papadopoulos, winger Julian Brandt and striker Stefan Kiessling scored to put Leverkusen level with Gladbach on 54 points, but above them thanks to a superior goal difference. Mainz are 11th after Japan striker Shinji Okazaki scored twice in their 3-2 win at relegation contenders Freiburg on Saturday. Mid-table Hertha Berlin and Cologne both stay seven points above the relegation places following their goalless draw in the capital. AFP