Bulk Drug Park In The Country

New Delhi (The Hawk): Department of Pharmaceuticals implements the Scheme for Promotion of Bulk Drug Parks to facilitate setting up of Three (3) Bulk Drug Parks in the country with the objective to bring down the cost of manufacturing of bulk drugs by creation of world class common infrastructure facilities.

The financial assistance by the centre is subject to a maximum limit of Rs.1000 Crore per park or 70% of the project cost of CIF ( 90% in case of North Eastern States and Hilly States i.e. Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, UT of Jammu & Kashmir and UT of Ladakh), whichever is less. The total financial outlay of the scheme is Rs. 3000 crore and the tenure of the Scheme is from 2020-21 to 2024-25. The proposals received from the States under the scheme are under evaluation.

Under the scheme, financial assistance would be provided for creation of Common Infrastructure Facilities (CIF) like (i) Central Effluent Treatment Plant(s) (CETP) (ii) Solid waste management (iii) Storm water drains network (iv) Common Solvent Storage System, Solvent recovery and distillation plant (v) Common Warehouse (vi) Dedicated power sub-station and distribution system with the necessary transformers at factory gate (vii) Raw, Potable and Demineralized Water (viii) Steam generation and distribution system (ix) Common cooling system and distribution network (x) Common logistics (xi) Advanced laboratory testing Centre, suitable for even complex testing/ research needs of APIs, including microbiology laboratory and stability chambers (xii) Emergency Response Centre (xiii) Safety/ Hazardous operations audits centre and (xiv) Centre of Excellence etc. in any upcoming Bulk Drug Park promoted by State Government/State Corporation. The common infrastructure facilities created under the scheme will help reduce the manufacturing cost of bulk drugs and also enhance the competitiveness of the domestic industry. This information was given by Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers, Shri Bhagwanth Khuba in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.