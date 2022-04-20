    Menu
    World

    Bulgarian National Bank Guv tests positive for Covid-19

    April20/ 2022


    Sofia: Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) Dimitar Radev has tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently being quarantined at home, officials said on Wednesday.

    His infection was found following a PCR test on Tuesday, Xinhua reported.

    Radev is quarantined at home, the BNB said, adding that he is in good general condition and continues to perform his duties remotely.

    A total of 42,701 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in Bulgaria so far, including the country's Prime Minister Boyko Borissov.

    —IANS

    Categories :WorldTags :
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in