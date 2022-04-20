Bulandshahr Violence: Man Who Killed Inspector Arrested

Bulandshahr: The Uttar Pradesh police claimed to have arrested the man who allegedly shot dead a police inspector during Bulandshahr mob violence.

With the arrest of Prashant Natt, who police say shot and killed inspector Subodh Kumar Singh in the mob violence, the total number of accused held in the December 3 violence has gone up to 29. Natt was arrested from the border of Bulandshahr and Gautambuddhnagar district on Thursday night, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Prabhakar Chaudhary said here on Friday. The accused was taken to the Chingrawati police outpost after the arrest. During interrogation, Natt confessed to his involvement in violence. The police is currently interrogating the accused. UNI