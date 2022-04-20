Bulandshahr Violence: Main Accused Prashant Natt's Wife Cries Foul

Bulandshahr: Wife of Prashant Natt, who had allegedly shot down the policeman Subodh Kumar on December 3 in Bulandshahr, has accused the police of planting false evidence against her husband in the case.

The Uttar Pradesh police had on Sunday reportedly recovered the mobile phone of Subodh Kumar from the house of Prashant Natt.

However, Prashant's wife Sonam has alleged that Subodh Kumar's phone was not present at their house.

"Police is making false allegations against us. If it was inspector Subodh's phone then why would have we kept it with us? We would have destroyed the device. The police brought the phone. They have taken four more phones from our home. My husband is innocent," Sonam told media here.

On the other hand, Atul Srivastav, Superintendent of Police (SP) City, said: "As per information received from sources, an operation was conducted to recover the mobile of the deceased policeman Subodh Kumar. His phone was recovered from the main accused Prashant Natt's house."

The search for the pistol is underway, he added.

Inspector Kumar was killed on December 3, 2018, in violence that flared up after carcasses of cattle were apparently found in a forest close to a police post in Uttar Pradesh.

Kumar was wounded and later died. A postmortem report had found that the policeman had died of a bullet wound below his left eyebrow.

One of the prime accused in the case, BJP's Yuva Morcha leader Shikhar Agarwal was arrested by the police from Hapur on January 10.

So far over 35 people, including Prashant Natt, have been arrested in connection with the violence.

Natt, had confessed to shooting at Subodh Kumar, according to police.