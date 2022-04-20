Bulandshahr Violence: Hindu Saint Protests Against Arrests

Bulandshahr: Alleging that the police has arrested 'innocent' people for Bulandshahr violence, the national convenor of the Akhil Bharatiya Sant Parishad on Monday sat on a fast unto death with his supporters at the Kala Aam Shaheed Sthal here.

Earlier this month, a police official and a civilian were killed in mob violence in Bulandshahr that erupted after alleged discovery of cow carcass from a field of this district. Following the violence, the police have arrested several people. Swami Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati said that on Sunday that 'innocent' people opposing cow slaughter were being framed in false cases and sent to jail. He said that there should be a judicial probe into the incident.

He further said that after making him an accused, the police had sent a soldier named Jitendra Kumar Malik aka Jitu to jail, while alleging that the police had vandalised his house and thrashed his family members. He said that the police had disrespected an individual who protects the nation at the border. Accusing the police further, he said that the force had taken no substantial steps as far as the death of civilian Sumit was concerned. He reiterated his stand of the police sending innocent people to jail, adding that his fast unto death will continue till the time their demands are met. UNI