Bulandshahr Violence: 5 Held For Killing UP Police Inspector

Bulandshahr: A Special Investigation Team (SIT) filed a charge sheet against 38 people in the Bulandshahr district court on Sunday in connection with the death of police inspector SubhodhKumar. Out of the 38, five people named in the charge sheet have been arrested under 302 (Punishment for murder) and other sections of the Indian Penal Code, while 33 have been held under 307 (attempt to murder) and other relevant sections of IPC.

Speaking to ANI, Superintendent of Police (SP) Atul Srivastav said: "SIT filed a charge sheet against 38 people in a local court, out of the 38 people five have been charged with murder."A discussion on the charge sheet will take place on March 5, the court said.

On December 3, police inspector Subodh Kumar was killed in the violence which took place after carcasses of 25 cattle were found in the forests close to a police station. Locals alleged that the carcasses were of cows which were slaughtered illegally. A youth was also killed in the violence that ensued.