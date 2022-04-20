Bulandshahr Violence 'Well-Planned' Conspiracy: Social Activist

Aligarh: Social activist Subhasini Ali said Wednesday the Bulandshahr violence was part of a "well-planned conspiracy" by some right-wing Hindutva groups to trigger communal riots across Uttar Pradesh in the run-up to the general election.

Ali alleged that the perpetrators of this "conspiracy" were the "same forces who had reaped a rich harvest" following the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots. "I wish to pay tributes to the farmers and all other rural communities in Bulandshahr district who thwarted this conspiracy by taking a remarkable initiative and preventing the violence from turning into a major communal riot," Ali said, while addressing a 'bhaichara (brotherhood)' convention organised by the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) in Bulandshahr town.

"If these folks had not helped thousands of people who were returning from a Muslim religious gathering (nearby in the district) on that fateful day, they would have got trapped in the conflagration," the former Lok Sabha member said.

On December 3, an inspector and a youth were killed when a mob, including right-wing activists, attacked policemen after cattle carcasses were found in a field in Siyana area of the district.

Ali said the inspector, Subodh Kumar Singh, was a "martyr" for the cause of justice and communal harmony, and should be duly honoured by the state government.

The social activist said the police should refrain from harassing innocents under pressure from right-wing Hindutva groups.

Ali alleged that these groups, which had "blessings" of the state government, were pressurising the local administration and the police to not arrest the real culprits.

D P Singh, the AIKS state president, said the inspector deserved a national bravery award posthumously and a resolution was passed in the day to pay tributes to him. PTI