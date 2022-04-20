Bulandshahr Sadhu Murders: Uddhav Thackeray speaks to Yogi Adityanath; tells him to take quick action like Maha Govt did during Palghar Sadhu lynchings

Bulandshahr: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray spoke with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the phone in the wake of the murder of two sadhus in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr on Tuesday.

Thackeray took to Twitter and said, "I now spoke with the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh @myogiadityanath and expressed concern over the inhumane killing of two sadhus in Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh. We are all with you against such inhumane acts."

He added that the way Maharashtra Government took strict action in the mob lynching sadhus in Palghar and "we expect you to do the same and punish the culprits severely". Uddhav appealed that no should give these events a religious color.

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi took to Twitter and wrote, "Terrible news, I expect the UP government will take stern action. Hope some sections of the media and keyboard warriors, don't attempt to communalize this issue and blame the Chief Minister at a time when the state and the country are battling Covid."

Senior Shiv Sena leader and party MP Sanjay Raut also condemned the murder of the two sadhus and said, "Terrible! killing of two sadhus at a temple in Bulandshahr, UP, but I appeal to all concerned to not make it communal the way they tried to make Palghar, Maharashtra incident."

Meanwhile, the murder came to light when people reached the temple on Tuesday morning and saw the blood-soaked bodies. According to reports, the deceased have been identified as Jagandas (55), and Sevadas (35).

According to reports, the accused had altercation with sadhus over stealing their 'chimta' (tongs). The priests were attacked with a sharp-edged object. The arrested man was under influence of some toxic substance when the murder took place.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the incident and directed the district officials to inform him of the investigations. He has also ordered strict action against the accused.

