Bulandshahr & Lko Violence: An Enraged Yogi Directs Immediate Arrest Of Accused

Lucknow: Expressing his ire over the unfortunate incidents in Bulandshahr and Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered an immediate arrest of the accused in both the cases, official spokesperson said here on Wednesday.

After returning from Gorakhpur, the Chief Minister reviewed the law and order situation of the state with the police and the administrative officials, at his official residence late on Tuesday night.

Terming the Bulandshahr episode a part of a deep 'conspiracy', he directed the officials to instantaneously arrest those accused of committing the heinous crime. He also said that those spreading violence should be dealt with strictly, adding that the investigation of the incident ought to be done with utmost sincerity and gravity. Mr Adityanath also directed the officials to arrest the people directly and indirectly involved in cow slaughtering by launching a programme for the same.

The CM hauled up the police officials questioning them on cow slaughtering in the district. He also sought answers on the fact that if the illegal butcher houses had been closed from March 19 2017, how were these illegal activities going on in Bulandhshar.

Referring to the tragic incident of Bulandshahr, he told the District Magistrates and District police heads that the officials of the district where such illegal activities occur, will be responsible on a personal level.

The Chief Minister also announced a financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of Sumit Chaudhary, deceased in the Bulandshahr violence and young BJP worker Pratyush Mani Tripathi, who was killed by unidentified assailants in the state capital on Monday.

According to the spokesperson, Chief Secretary Dr Anoop Chandra Pandey, Principal Secretary (Home Department) Arvind Kumar, DGP OP Singh, Additional Chief Secretary Avnish Awasthi, Additional DGP (law and order) Anand Kumar, among others were present in the meeting which went on till midnight.

As of now, an SIT probe is underway for the Bulandhshar incident, while four people have been arrested so far.

In the case of Pratyush Mani Tripathi, young BJP youth wing worker, two people have been arrested in the connection. UNI