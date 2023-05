New Delhi: A three-story building collapsed in North Delhi on Wednesday morning, trapping several people under its debris, a fire official said.

According to the official of the Delhi Fire Service, a call was received at 0925 hrs about a three-storey building collapse in Ashok Vihar Phase 3 and immediately, rescue teams were rushed to the spot.

The official said seven persons were rescued and sent to hospital for treatment.

He said the rescue operation is currently underway.