Ghaziabad: A young owner of Charms India Private Limited committed suicide in Ghaziabad's Kavi Nagar.The deceased has been identified as Sanjay Singhal whose bullet riddled-body was found at his house in Shastri Nagar area.

Police said, "Singhal's body has been sent for post-mortem and further probe is on.

Singhal established his real estate company in 1996. The company also has several residential projects to its name.