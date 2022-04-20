Build UP as industrial hub post-lockdown: Yogi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that the state should be promoted as an industrial hub in the post-lockdown scenario.

The Chief Minister has directed officials to reach out to firms that could be planning to move base to India from China and use it as the state''s industrial revival strategy.

The Chief Minister, in a meeting with officials on Saturday, said that industrialists and investors can look forward to easing of rules and concessions in policies as the government is preparing an industrial revival plan after the lockdown.

"Investors should get the message that it will be beneficial to invest in Uttar Pradesh. Strengthen existing units and bring to government''s notice any problems being faced by investors. There are huge possibilities in pharma sector. Explore the possibility of setting up a pharma park in Lucknow," he said.

He has further directed the industries department to revisit all policies to make them industry-friendly. He has asked for labour laws to be improved and a specific policy on sick units to see if they can be revived.

The Chief Minister also said that creation of a land bank would encourage investment and asked officials to work on land acquisition policy.

Industries commissioner Alok Tandon, who made a presentation before the Chief Minister, said the government can also consider giving concessions in rules for restarting industries. He said in order to secure loans for industries, it would be necessary to communicate with banks and the Centre.

"MSMEs will have to be encouraged for which there are several pending issues, like tax and compliances, approvals, financials and liquidity that need to be resolved," he said.

Industries Minister Satish Mahana also interacted with industrialists through a video conferencing organised by the PHD Chamber of Commerce.

