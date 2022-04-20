Bug Makes Twitter 'Fleets' Visible Even After 'Disappearing'

San Francisco: After rolling out a disappearing tweet feature called "Fleets" globally last week, Twitter is now working to fix a bug which makes these tweets visible even after 24 hours.

The details of the bug were posted by a Twitter user who uses the handle @donk_enby in a series of tweets on Saturday.

The bug allowed a person to access and download a user's Fleets and the person whose Fleets were accessed would not even know of it.

The user would not get any notification that his/her Fleets had been read.

This effectively means that the bug allowed Fleets to be archived even after they were supposed to expire.

Twitter rolled out the Fleets feature for all users worldwide after testing in Brazil, Italy, India, and South Korea.

Meant for sharing momentary thoughts, Fleets are supposed to only stick around for 24 hours.

A Twitter spokesperson told TechCrunch that a fix for the bug which made Fleets to be seen even after they expired was on the way. "We're aware of a bug accessible through a technical workaround where some Fleets media URLs may be accessible even after 24 hours. We are working on a fix that should be rolled out shortly," the spokesperson was quoted as saying. —IANS