    Buffalo attacks policeman in UP's Sambhal

    April20/ 2022


    Sambhal: A buffalo attacked a police officer at a police station premises in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal on August 30. The buffalo entered police station and started damaging the vehicles. When a police officer entered police station premises on his bike, the buffalo attacked him. Other police officials diverted the buffalo's attention by shouting and saved the life of the police officer. —ANI

