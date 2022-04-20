Budget To Boost Overall Development Of UP, Self-Employment Of Youth: Yogi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the budget 2020-2021 presented on Tuesday is focused on the development of the youth.

The state government on Tuesday presented a budget of Rs 5,12,860.72 crore.

After presenting the budget, while interacting with the media, the Chief Minister said a number of schemes are already in place for the youth, the government has started a scheme for every educated unemployed individual. A provision has also been made in the budget to boost employment in every district. He said that special attention has been paid to enhance the overall development of the state.

The Chief Minister said that his government's first budget was based on farmers, the second on industrial development and the third budget was for women empowerment. Today's fourth budget is based on the development of youth.

He said arrangements have also been made in the budget to strengthen education in Uttar Pradesh. There is a provision in the budget to make Atal University in Lucknow for medical education. A provision for modernisation of police has also been made in the budget. This budget, he said, will play a major role in achieving the goal of making UP's economy one trillion dollar to meet the target of making India's economy $5 trillion.

The Chief Minister said, ''By next year, we will be able to carry forward the work of establishing a medical college in all 75 districts of the state. These colleges will be built either by the government or in PPP mode. He said from 1947 to 2016 only 12 medical colleges were in Uttar Pradesh. But since the last three years, we are working on 28 medical colleges''.

'Our efforts are on for women's empowerment in the state. Under the Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana, a benefit of Rs 15 thousand is being provided to women''.

The Chief Minister said every investor of the world wants to invest in Uttar Pradesh today. The state received proposals for investment of Rs 50,000 crore in Defence Expo-2020. This is the ability of the state and it is the government's priority to provide adequate infrastructure for this. Purvanchal Expressway will be opened for common people by the end of this year. In addition, the foundation stone of Bundelkhand Expressway will be laid this month. The funds have been allocated for Ganga Expressway and effort will be made in this direction to lay the foundation stone of Ganga Expressway from Meerut to Prayagraj by the end of this year, he said.

Mr Adityanath said this budget focused on higher education in order to make Uttar Pradesh as the focal point of education. The state government is setting up new universities in Saharanpur, Azamgarh, and Aligarh. Setting up of Atal Medical University in Lucknow has also been included in the budget. Along with this, the government has also included a National Law University and Ayush University.

The Chief Minister said the government has started the apprenticeship scheme for every educated unemployed youth who wants to become self-reliant. Every youth will be connected with an enterprise and till the completion of the apprenticeship, the government will provide cash support of Rs 2500 per month, he said. Keeping in view the farmers in the state, provisions have also been made for sharecroppers in the budget. Insurance has also been provided for sharecroppers and an arrangement has been made to connect farmers with modernisation. Provision has been made to get rid of potable water problems in Bundelkhand and Vindhya regions.

Besides, provision has also been made in the budget regarding the maintenance of stray cattle and the establishment of cow shelter. Along with tourism development, the focus has also been made on employment in the budget. This is a historic budget of the Uttar Pradesh government. UNI