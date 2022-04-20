Budget Session Of UP Legislature From Today

Lucknow: The Budget session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislature, commencing from Thursday, is expected to be stormy with the Opposition gearing up to corner the ruling BJP over different issues, including anti-CAA protests, law and order problem and police atrocities on women and poor. The Opposition bench would be enthused to mat the ruling BJP on different issues, following its defeat and the landslide victory of AAP in the Delhi Assembly polls.

The session would begin with the maiden joint address of Governor Anandiben Patel to the members of both the houses, while the Yogi Adityanath government will table its over Rs 5 trillion budgetary proposal for 2020-21 in the state Assembly on February 18.

This would be the fourth budget of the Yogi government in the state when the budget side would cross Rs 5 lakh crore mark. In 2019-20, the total budget size was around Rs 4.85 lakh crore.

UP government has also fixed a target to achieve one trillion dollar economy by 2024 to contribute to country's target of 5 trillion dollar economy.

The Assembly will commence with the joint address at 1100 hrs on Thursday, said Principal secretary (Assembly) Pradeep Kumar Dubey said here on Wednesday. The session will continue till March 7, when the budget would be approved.

Apparently, the Opposition has geared up to take on the ruling BJP inside the Assembly over different issues related to the people, including atrocities on the women protesting over CAA/NRC, unemployment, stray cattle, law and order and others. UNI