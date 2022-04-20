Budget session of parliament may conclude before Holi

New Delhi: The second part of the budget session of parliament began on March 8 amid the uproar on fuel price hike in the Rajya Sabha.

Many leaders of five poll-bound states and political parties also demanded the curtailment of the budget session due to the upcoming assembly elections.

Today, a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of Rajya Sabha was held in parliament for allotment of time for discussion on budget allocations of different ministries and agenda of several bills which are pending for passing in the Rajya Sabha.

"During the BAC meeting, Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) raised the issue of curtailment of the upper house. Some parties from the election-bound states supported the idea but other political parties including BJD, RJD and Samajwadi Party-disagreed," a Rajya Sabha MP, who was present in the meeting, told ANI.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced poll dates for upcoming assembly elections and the first phase of voting will begin on 27th March in Assam. Thereafter, elections will be held in other states.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha said in the meeting, "two opinions should not come out, therefore, I will discuss with the speaker of Lok Sabha then we will be able to take the final decision on reducing days of the budget session," a floor leader of the regional party, who attended the meeting, told ANI.

The second budget session that began on March 8 is scheduled to end April 8, but it is likely to conclude before Holi. (ANI)