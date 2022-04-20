Budget Session of Andhra Assembly today; TDP to boycott

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh): A single-day budget session of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly is scheduled to be held on Thursday.

The one-day session is being called by Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) government as a "statutory obligation", as is mandatory for Assembly to meet every six months.

Meanwhile, the Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Tuesday said that it would boycott the single-day budget session in protest against the "unilateral", "undemocratic" and "illogical" decisions of the government led by Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy.

TDP said it will hold a 'mock' Assembly session on Thursday evening and Friday morning to discuss state government 'failures'.

TDP deputy floor leader Nimmala Ramanaidu in a statement said that his party has boycotted the assembly budget session because alleging there will be "no scope for discussion of public issues in this budget session which is to be held for only one day".

"The opposition party may not get a chance to raise its voice. In protest of government attitude, we are conducting mock assembly today and tomorrow," said Ramanaidu.

"The mock Assembly will hold a short term discussion on COVID in today's evening session. In tomorrow's session, failures of the government and its betrayal of the public on various issues will be discussed," he added. (ANI)