Budget for tribal development increased to Rs 88,000 cr from Rs 21,000 cr: PM

Agartala (The Hawk): According to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the budget for the welfare and general development of the tribals has grown from 21,000 crore to Rs. 88,000 crore.

In his speech to a crowd at the Swami Vivekananda grounds in Agartala, Modi said that 9 lakh tribal people are supported economically by over 50,000 Van Dhan Kendras operating around the nation.

"Since the BJP regimes have implemented numerous assistance measures for the tribals, the BJP is their first option. In Gujarat's recent Assembly elections, the BJP won handily after 27 years. BJP won 24 of the 27 tribally designated seats "Added Modi.

To win the tribal voters for the upcoming Assembly elections in Tripura, the Prime Minister highlighted several pro-tribal programmes and government's efforts for the welfare of the tribals.

He said that the county now boasts 500 Eklavya Model Residential Schools, up from just 100 previously.

The Prime Minister mentioned the Ayushman Bharat Yojana and stated that over 7,000 Health and Wellness Centers had been established in the northeast to offer people medical care, including treatment for serious illnesses. He noted that health services are now available just outside people's doors.

To commemorate the birthday of the tribal chief and independence warrior Abirsa Munda, November 15 has been observed by Modi's administration as Janjatiya Gaurav Divasa. He also mentioned that 10 tribal museums are being established across the nation.

"Previous NDA government had set up a separate Tribal Affairs Ministry," He stated that Tripura would serve as an international gateway for commerce and other commercial activity with the neighbouring nations in reference to the upcoming Agartala-Akhaura (Bangladesh) railway project.

Appreciating Chief Minister Manik Saha and his government, Modi stated that Tripura is a leading state in the country in providing housing to the impoverished people.

The Prime Minister inaugurated numerous projects, laid the cornerstone for a few others worth more than Rs 4,350 crore, and introduced the "Grih Pravesh" programme for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana recipients (both urban and rural).

These homes, which cost over Rs 3,400 crore to create, would help over two lakh people.

In addition, Modi opened the first Agartala Government Dental College in the capital city and the first state institute of hotel management in Anandnagar, on the outskirts of Agartala.

The Prime Minister also laid the cornerstones for 32 roads totaling more than 230 km in length under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana and for the improvement of 112 roads totaling more than 540 km. These projects included the project to widen the Agartala bypass (Khayerpur-Amtali) NH-08, which would help reduce traffic congestion in the city of Agartala.

