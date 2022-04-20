Budget Does Not Solve Problems Of Poor People: Mayawati

Lucknow: Claiming that the Budget presented in the Parliament was disappointing to the 130 crore public of the country, Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati on Saturday said that except a handful of businessmen, the redressal of the issues faced by the poor, honest and hard-working people of the country was not possible through this.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Ms Mayawati said that inflation, poverty and unemployment were the country's biggest problems. She said that only a handful of businessmen or those having a lot of properties can be happy with the Budget. The BSP supremo said that the people of the country, who were perturbed, were asking for food to eat and the government is unable to even arrange that properly. Neither the people have work, nor the farmers and labourers are getting the right price for their hard-work.