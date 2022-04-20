BTC poll results: BPF, UPPL win 4 seats each, BJP bags one till late night

Kokrajhar (Assam): The ruling Bodoland Peoples'' Front (BPF) and the United People''s Party Liberal (UPPL) won four seats each while the BJP came out victorious in one so far in the 40-member Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) polls in Assam, officials said.

The BPF is leading in 14 constituencies, UPPL in six, and the BJP in eight while nominees of the Congress, the Gana Suraksha Party (GSP) are ahead of their rivals in one seat each, they said.

An independent candidate is also leading.

The AIUDF which had four members in the outgoing Council has failed to establish a lead in any seat.

Counting is still continuing, officials said.

The BJP, which had one member in the outgoing Council, had decided to go alone in the polls without the BPF, its ruling alliance partner in the state government.

The elections to the Council were held in two phases on December seven and 10. Its 40 constituencies spread across districts of Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa and Udalguri.

The State Election Commission had deferred the polls, earlier scheduled on April 4, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The elections to the Council were held after a fresh Bodo Accord was signed in New Delhi on January 27 by the leaders of all four factions of the NDFB, then All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) Chief Pramod Boro, then BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary and Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

The Council, after its term ended on April 27, is currently being administered under the supervision of Governor Jagadish Mukhi. PTI



