BSVI Transition, New Launches To Rekindle Consumer Sentiment: SIAM

New Delhi: The Indian auto industry feels that upcoming BSVI transition along with new launches will rekindle consumer sentiments and arrest the slowdown cycle which has impacted the sector hard.

According to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers Director General Rajesh Menon, the show will witness 60 launches mostly of BSVI variants which should arouse consumer sentiment.

"These launches and the upcoming transition to BS 6 norms will probably rekindle consumer sentiment...," Rajesh Menon told IANS.

"There is a healthy foreign participation levels this years with many brands making a come back to the show."

New automobile firms like the Chinese'' Great Wall Motor, FAW Haima, Olectra and MG Motors will showcase a vast variety of cars, SUVs and buses.

Besides, brands like Volkswagen, Skoda, Force Motors will make a return to the motor show.

The healthy participation and launches assume significance as the sector has been battered by falling sales due to high goods and services tax (GST), farm distress, stagnant wages and liquidity constraints.

While some companies had to reduce production, dealers took inventory correction measures.

Segment-wise, the start-up section of the show will showcase technology solutions for green mobility and services connected to the automobile industry.

Furthermore, Reliance Jio and FaceBook will also be present at the event along with 15 new technology start-ups.

Lately, telecom operators have entered the segment to provide connectivity to internet-enabled cars and Jio will be showcasing embedded SIM technology for the automobile sector.

Facebook will host a town hall discussion and will also be holding other events.

Others such as Lithium-ion battery and charger manufacturers, along with tyre firms will also be present at the auto show.

Besides, Brazilian UNICA (Brazilian Sugarcane Industry Association), one of the world''s largest bioethanol producers, Italian tyre firm Pirelli and design company Icona will also mark their maiden presence at the ex

"Yes we are looking at a different kind of paradigm with a different mobility coming in place...," Menon said.

"You will see electric vehicles on display, you will see connecylted vehicles on display, different types of safety gestures on display an if course green vehicles, which us BSVI.

The motor show started for a select audience on Wednesday.

The 15th edition of the expo, is being jointly organised by ACMA, CII and SIAM from February 7-12 for the general public, at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida.

