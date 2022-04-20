BSP workers hold protests, demand arrest of Dayashankar

Lucknow:�BSP workers today staged a protest in Hazratganj area here demanding the arrest of BJP leader Dayashanakar Singh for making derogatory remarks against party supremo Mayawati. The workers held a protest before the Ambedkar statue in Hazratganz area. BSP workers from different districts have been asked to reach the state capital to lodge a strong protest against the remarks made by the BJP leader, the party said. At least 500 to 1000 workers from each district started arriving in the night itself. BJP has already sacked its vice president Singh from all party posts after his derogatory remarks against Mayawati which sparked massive uproar and pushed the saffron party in a tight corner. Singh had said that "Mayawati is breaking the dream of Kanshi Ram into pieces. Mayawati is selling tickets like a... "Mayawati gives tickets for Rs one crore and if there is someone who can give Rs 2 crore than she sells it for Rs 2 crore within an hour. If someone is ready to give Rs 3 crore by the evening, she gives the ticket to him. She is even worse than...," Singh had said. There was all-round condemnation of Singh for his remarks by MPs including Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad, DMK's Kanimozhi, TMC's Derek O'Brien, Congress' Kumari Selja and Renuka Chowdhury, TK Rangarajan of CPI(M) and Satish Chandra Mishra of BSP and demands were made for action against him. Tight security arrangements have been made in view of the demonstration and traffic has been diverted.