BSP Will Welcome Decision To Extend Lockdown: Mayawati

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Saturday said that in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country, if the Centre decides to extend the lockdown, her party will welcome the decision.

Ms Mayawati said that the government should take a decision regarding the lockdown while keeping in mind the interest of the people of the country who are facing the challenges arising from the Coronavirus. The BSP will stand by every decision of the government in this regard.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, the BSP chief said, "If the Union government decides to pursue the ongoing 21-days nationwide lockdown further, after reviewing it thoroughly at every level and keeping in mind the wider public interest, the BSP will welcome it."

The BSP president appealed to the Centre and state governments to rise above caste, religion and party politics in this time of national crisis and keep in mind the interests of poor people, weaker sections, labourers and farmers while taking a decision.

Ms Mayawati said that alongside, the Centre and state governments should be ready to provide every kind of safety and family protection to the doctors, nurses, cleanliness and police personnel, who are tackling the Coronavirus crisis and all those who are indirectly engaged in serving the country, so that they are encouraged and motivated. UNI