BSP Will Help Migrant Labourers If Govt Is Reluctant To Bear Travel Cost: Mayawati

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati, on Tuesday, said that if the Centre and state governments are reluctant to pay the travel cost of migrant labourers, her party will contribute towards it.

In a tweet, she said, "It is extremely unfortunate that the Centre and state governments are also charging money from the migrant labourers to send them back to their homes by trains and buses. All governments should make it clear as to whether they will be able to bear the cost of their travel. This is the BSP's demand." Further, the BSP honcho said, "In such a situation, if the governments are reluctant to bear the travel cost of the migrant labourers, BSP will take help of capable people and definitely help in sending them back." UNI