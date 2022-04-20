BSP To Contest UP Urban Local Body Polls On Party Symbol

Lucknow: In an effort to reorganise the party base after the humiliating defeat in the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, BSP today announced to contest the coming urban local bodies poll on party symbol. This would be after a decade that BSP would be contesting the urban local bodies on party symbol after it fought in 1997. Party president Mayawati, while addressing the senior party leaders and other responsible officials of the party, here at the party's headquarters, said though the base of the BSP is very less in the urban areas but still the party will contest the elections on party symbol. "We want to increase our mass base and to counter the conspiracy of the communal and casteist forces who are trying to confuse our supporters and cadres," she said while speaking at the meeting which was attended by all the senior leaders including the newly appointed vice-president and her younger brother Anand Kumar. The urban local bodies in UP scheduled to be held between June- July next could witness an interesting battle of ballots after the assembly polls after both SP and BSP along with ruling BJP had announced to contest it on party symbols. In the assembly polls BSP came third by winning just 19 seats out of 403 but continued to get around 23 per cent vote share. During the past five years, BSP never contested any by polls and even did not participated in the panchayat elections last year. In her brief speech, Ms Mayawati lambasted the BJP for conspiring against the BSP and trying to confuse its supporters. "After gaining power in UP and Uttarakhand by tampering the EVMs now BJP was making all effort to hit the BSP most. We have to unite and thwart this conspiracy," she appealed. She also warned that BJP and RSS was trying to end the Constitution which will hit the democracy the most. "The dalits and the backwards would turn into a slave if the agenda of BJP is fulfilled," she alleged. Asking the leaders to increase the party's mass base and to counter the rumours of the opposition parties, she said leaders should connect with the people and aware them about the conspiracy and how the BJP was trying to end their democratic rights. During the meeting, the BSP president also made some organisational changes but it was not disclosed to the media yet. UNI