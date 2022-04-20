BSP Supports, SP Opposes Repealing Of Art 370

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party on Monday supported the Union Government's decision to repeal the Article 370 of the Constitution which grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir, while Samajwadi party totally opposed it.

BSP general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra, said in New Delhi that his party supports the Bill which seeks to remove Article 370 of the Constitution.

"Our party supports the Bills to remove Article 370 of the Constitution as moved by the government," the BSP leader said.

Explaining his party's decision to support the Bill, Mr Mishra said, "It's not just about Jammu and Kashmir that has Muslim community. The Muslims from there can go to other parts of the country and buy property there. But the minority communities from other parts of the country can't do the same. This is why we have decided to support the Bill."

However, SP general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav too at first hinted that his party could support to the Bill in the Rajya Sabha. But, during his speech in the Upper House, he questioned the intention of the government and announced to oppose it.

Mr Yadav stated that Article 370 cannot be removed through a resolution. "It is part of the Constitution. If it has to be removed, the Constitution has to be amended," he stated.

SP president Akhilesh Yadav, in the state capital, raised question on the house detention of the political leaders in Kashmir.

The former UP Chief Minister also asked the government about the fate of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). UNI