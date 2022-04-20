BSP-SP Mahagathbandan To Hold Joint 11 Rallies

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party on Friday announced the schedule of the joint election campaign rallies to be addressed by the Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati, Samajwadi party president Akhilesh Yadav and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Ajit Singh.

The Samajwadi Party has underlined that the election campaign will be launched from April 7, the beginning of the nine day long `Navratri' festival and concluded on May 16 and a total of 11 joint rallies will be addressed by the three leaders.

The first rally will be held in Deoband in Saharanpur district where the candidates and the cadre of the three parties Saharanpur, Kairana, Bijnor and Muzaffarnagar will also participate. On April 13 the rally will be held in Badaun district followed by rally in Agra on April 16 and rally in Mainpuri on April 19. SP patriarch Mulayam Singh is the candidate from mainpuri seat.

The joint rally at Rampur will be held on April 20 followed by rally at Firozabad. The joint rally of the alliance at kannauj will be held on April 25. Dimple Yadav, wife of SP president Akhilesh Yadav is the SP candidate from kannauj. The alliance leaders will address the joint rally at Faizabad on May 1 followed by joint rally at Azamgarh on May 8.

The alliance will also organize rally at Gorakhpur and Varanasi, the bastion of the chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi respectively. The rally at Gorakhpur will be held on May 13 and on May 16 in Varanasi.

Samajwadi party spokesman Rajendra Chowdhary said here on Friday that the rank and file of the SP, BSP and RLD have closed their ranks and will devote all their time and energy for the success of the rallies and the alliance candidates. He said all the three parties have common goal of dislodging the BJP from power in Delhi and making `Mumkin' (possible) of the BJP to `Namumkin' (impossible). After leaving the Congress out of the poll pact, Akhilesh Yadav said earlier this month that the grand-old-party was part of the alliance and two seats were given to it. While announcing their alliance Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav had said that the alliance would not field candidates in Amethi and Rae Bareli parliamentary constituencies, represented by Congress president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi respectively. On Tuesday, Mayawati announced that her party will not have any pact with the Congress in any state. This was a signal that the Congress will not be made part of the SP-BSP alliance in Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand. UNI