BSP, SP, Left Parties support farmers nation wide bandh: UP authorities restrict SP's tractor rally

Lucknow: Nation wide Bharat bandh on Tuesday called by the farmers against the new farm laws has received support from the opposition in Uttar Pradesh.

Left Parties and Samajwadi Party have already announced their support to the bandh and now on Monday, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) too have lended their support.

BSP supported the Bharat Bandh called by farmer Unions on December 8 over Farm Laws, tweeted party chief Mayawati on Monday.

" The farmers are agitating all over the country for the withdrawal of three new laws related to agriculture and the BSP supports the declaration of 'Bharat Bandh' by their organizations on December 8," said Ms Mayawati.

SP president Akhilesh Yadav had announced to launch tractor rally in UP from today in support of the farmers agitation but in several districts the authorities have denied permission for it giving the reason due to Covid-19 pandemic.

After Lucknow, the Kannauj district authorties have denied permission to the SP president to attend the tractor rally. Mr Yadav was planning to travel on a tractor from Thathia to Tirwa, in Kannauj covering almost 13 kilometres.

"Under the BJP's rule, the farmers have faced injustice the most. The BJP is selling mandis and the farmers are not even getting the minimum support price of paddy. The prices of fertilisers and pesticides have gone up. The BJP government has shown an insensitive attitude towards farmers," the SP said in the statement.

—UNI