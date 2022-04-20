BSP-SP Flay Modi Over Video Conference

Lucknow: The BSP-SP on Thursday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for going ahead with party events and a video conference, purported to be the largest ever, even as tension between India and Pakistan continued.

"At a time when India is facing hostility of war and country needs firm leadership, Modi, instead of concentrating on matters of national security, is trying to serve political interest by addressing BJP workers," Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati said. The outreach programme of the ruling party titled 'Samvad' took place between Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party workers and supporters as he addressed about one crore people through what the BJP said was the "world's largest video conference" as part of the BJP's campaign for the Lok Sabha election scheduled in April-May.

The 63-year-old Dalit leader took to micro-blogging site Twitter and vented her anger at the event pointing out how the IAF thwarted a Pakistani incursion on Wednesday and braveheart Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was still captive. "The Indian government should put all the might at its command to ensure his safe release then only will the nation breathe a sigh of relief" she said. She termed Modi's action "ridiculous" and said it showed a "betrayal of national sentiments".

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also targeted the ruling party over the issue and said that when all Indians were on the same page with regard to national security, it was "ironical and sad" that the BJP was mustering the support of its party workers and trying to set records.

The former Chief Minister taunting the "suit-boot sarkar" claimed that the BJP leadership would not stop "the celebratory mode" even though some party supporters were "angry and ashamed". --IANS