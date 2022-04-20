BSP, SP Are Poles Apart; Can't Come Together: Says Yogi

Lucknow: Unperturbed by the possibility of Bahujan Samaj Party(BSP), led by Mayawati, extending support to her bitter rival Samajwadi Party for the two Lok Sabha bypolls, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that both the parties are poles apart and there was no question of anything as such.

"As berry (ber) and banana (kela) cannot grow up together, the SP and BSP, bitter rivals, cannot join hands," he claimed.

Mr Adityanath, who was addressing a press conference over the historic success of the BJP in the north-eastern states here, asked whether BSP has forgotten the Guest house incident of 1995 and those who announced to raze the memorials of the Dalit icons. However, the CM, ruling out any Rajasthan or Madhya Pradesh like situation, where the BJP lost in the bypolls, said that in UP, BJP will retain both the Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha seats.

"After the BJP's victory in Tripura and Nagaland, there is no question of the party losing bypolls in UP ," the CM said.

When asked whether the BJP cadres in the state were satisfied with the government, Mr Adityanath made it clear, saying that his party cadres are not like that of SP or BSP. "Our cadres have no big aspirations like that of the SP or BSP and they work whole-heartedly for the party. The recently held urban local bodies and the bypolls in Sikandra Assembly seat were the examples," he added. UNI