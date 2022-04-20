BSP Now 'Sister-Brother' Party, SP ' Husband-Wife' Outfit : UP BJP

Lucknow: With family members deserting Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and in the Bahujan Samaj Party(BSP), supremo Mayawati appointing her brother as the party vice-president and her heir, the BJP today targetted the both saying that one has turned into a ' husband-wife' party and another 'Behanji and Bhaijee'( sister-brother) party. UP BJP general secretary Vijay Bahadur Pathak alleged that both the SP and BSP have lost their rhythm after their humiliating defeat in the state Assembly polls and now they are just left with the own family members. " Akhilesh Yadav is too frustrated and still can not accept his defeat. But blaming EVMs, Media and even the voters for his defeat, would create problem for the young leader, who has a long way to go alone with his wife, after grabbing the party from his father Mulayam Singh Yadav," he said in a statement here. He said as now all the extended family members of Akhilesh Yadav has left him alone, he was left only with his wife to run the party. " SP is now the party of husband and wife," he stated. About the BSP president,, the BJP leader said , 'After promising from day one that no one from her party will enter politics, she made a U-turn and appointed her brother Anand Kumar as the vice-president and second in command of the party after her'. Mr Pathak said that the act would certainly have a negative impact in the party as Anand Kumar, is being probed by ED and IT for his illegal financials investments and this could malign the image of the party further. " The BSP has now turned into a party of sister and brother rather than of the Dalits as they claim and now it was certain that such move would disconnect the Dalits and backwards more from the party," he further said. Commenting on the so called SP- BSP alliance in the coming elections against BJP,Mr Pathak made it clear how can two bitter rivals come on a platform besides even they come, there would be no impact on the prospect of BJP as Dalits would totally move out from the BSP, while SP will see the same from the backward communities, who are deadly opposed to Ms Mayawati. UNI