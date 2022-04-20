BSP Not In Support Of Two Bills Related To Farmers Passed In Parliament, Says Mayawati

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Friday said that her party is against the passing of two bills in the Lok Sabha related to "reforms" in agriculture marketing.



In a tweet in Hindi, Mayawati said, "Two bills related to farmers were passed in the Parliament yesterday without clearing doubts of farmers and BSP does not agree with this." "It will be better if the Central government focuses on what the farmers in the country want," she said. Lok Sabha on Thursday passed two bills related to "reforms" in agriculture marketing after a debate with Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar stating that the legislation will "end licence raj" and farmers will be free to sell their agricultural produce according to their choice.

BJP's ally Shiromani Akali Dal opposed the two bills. Several opposition parties including the Congress also strongly opposed the bills.

The House passed the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion And Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment And Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020. The bills seek to replace two ordinances brought by the government earlier this year.

Tomar in his reply sought to allay apprehension of members opposing the bill. "Both these acts will empower the agricultural economy," he said.




