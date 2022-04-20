BSP MP Afzal Ansari Allocates Rs 39.50 Lakh From MPLAD To Combat COVID-19

Ghazipur: Bahujan Samaj Party MP Afzal Ansari on Friday allocated Rs 39.50 lakh from his Members of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) fund to Ghazipur District Magistrate for buying ventilators and other medical equipment to combat COVID-19 outbreak. MP Afzal Ansari has allocated Rs 39.50 lakh from his MPLAD fund to Ghazipur DM for the purchase of 5 ventilators and other required equipment to combat coronavirus outbreak.

On March 24, BJP MP Virendra Singh had released Rs 25 lakh to Ballia and Rs 10 lakh to Ghazipur district for purchasing masks, sanitisers and medicines from his MPLAD fund to fight coronavirus. —ANI



