BSP Maha-Rally In Meerut On Monday; Mayawati's Strategy Depends On Show Of Strength

Meerut: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) President Mayawati's future political strategy now depends on the show of strength in its divisional workers' Maha-rally to be held here on September 18, exactly two month after her resignation from the Rajya Sabha. The BSP leaders of western Uttar Pradesh are leaving no stones unturned to make the rally a grand success as it is necessary for the future of the party. The meet will also mark the launch of the BSP campaign for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. For the first time Ms Mayawati's brother Anand Kumar and his foreign educated son Akash would don the political mantle during the rally. Following BSP's poor performance in the 2017 UP Assembly polls after failing to win even a single seat in 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the Meerut rally is seen as BSP's first major efforts to mobilise its cadres in its favour in UP's three divisions –– Meerut, Moradabad and Saharanpur. BSP could win only one Assembly seat of Dholana in Ghaziabad district which sends more than 60 MLAs to UP Assembly. The party supporters have launched a massive campaign on the social media to mobilise party workers for the conference. Ms Mayawati is also holding regular meetings with party leaders at her official residence in Lucknow to review the preparation for the conference. In an invitation sent to the media today, Ms Mayawati said the rally has been called to make the people aware about anti-people, anti-poor, anti-farmers and anti-labourers attitude of the BJP Government. The party supporters of three divisions -- Meerut, Saharanpur and Moradabad -- would be attending the rally to be held at Vedvyaspuri on the Delhi Road in Meerut on Monday. More UNI