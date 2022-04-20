BSP Leader, His Driver Shot Dead In Ambedkar Nagar

Ambedkar Nagar: In a shocking incident, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader, Jurgam Mehndi and his driver were shot dead, while two others received severe injuries in an attack by unidentified assailants in Hanswar area on Monday.

According to police, BSP leader Jurgam Mehndi (50) and his driver Subhneet Yadav were shot dead in an incident of indiscriminate firing by motorbike-borne armed attackers, while he was returning home from Tanda, with his security guards. In the retaliatory fire opened by the security guards of the leader, two passers-by were also severely injured, who were later rushed to the district hospital, where their condition was stated to be under control.

The Superintendent of police, Vipin Kumar Mishra, said that since there were many criminal cases registered against the deceased BSP leader, the attack could be a reflection of old rivalry. He also added that an intense drive has been initiated to nab the criminals. Meanwhile, Tanda MLA Sanju Devi reached the district hospital and expressed her grief over the incident. She assured that the culprits will be nabbed soon. UNI