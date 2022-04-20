BSP Leader Corners Yogi Over Law And Order Situation

Lucknow: Opposition leaders in Uttar Pradesh are criticizing Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over law and order situation in the state and the latest to jump on the bandwagon is Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) National Spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria.

On Saturday, the leader hit out at the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, accusing him of failing to maintain peace and harmony in the state.

"Instead of becoming an agency of judiciary, he (CM Yogi Adityanath) should focus on maintaining peace and harmony in Uttar Pradesh. He is using divisive agenda which is not good. I think at this point in time, peace and harmony must prevail in Uttar Pradesh and we must all work towards bringing it", Bahdoria told ANI.

He also alleged that Chief Minister Adityanath had failed in governing the state as there was an increase in crime incident, particularly against women.

"Yogi Adityanath has failed in Uttar Pradesh. There are rape cases taking place, violence happening across the state. For instance, in the Unnao rape case, the BJP legislator Sengar (Kuldeep Singh Sengar) has been booked for committing a crime" Bhadoria said.

The BSP leader also reacted on Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad's statement on the legal process of National Register of Citizens (NRC), and stated, " The NRC or Citizenship Amendment Act or National Population Register are contentious issues. At the moment, they are playing a divisive role in the country. I think the government should concentrate on resolving basic issues such as poverty, hunger, illiteracy.

"The prices of the onions are shooting up. Along with that, the price of other essential commodities are also increasing. The government must make efforts to bring down the prices and but rather they are pursuing divisive agenda", he added.