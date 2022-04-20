BSP Has No Official Twitter, FB Page Or Website: Mayawati

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati said today that the party has given adequate representation to the youth and therefore it has no separate youth wing.

Mayawati also clarified that the party has no official Twitter and Facebook account or any website, and anyone operating it was unauthorised. The BSP supremo's statement comes after taking note of a website by the name of "BSP Youth" by a person named Devashish Jarariya who claims to be a member of the party, working to unite the youth, taking membership fees and participating in debates on TV channels. "BSP gives almost 50 per cent representation to (the) youth in its committees at all levels and so it does not have the need to have a separate youth front in the party," Mayawati said in a party release issued here. The BSP president stressed that there was no separate wing of the party in the name of either women, student or youth and she had not authorised anyone to speak on its behalf. "Only senior BSP leader Sudhindra Bhadoria is authorised to put forth party's views," she added. PTI