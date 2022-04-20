BSP Distributes Booklet To Woo Muslims For Upcoming UP polls

Lucknow:(UNI) Amidst the sudden crisis in the wake of the withdrawal of high value currency notes, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is silently pursuing its agenda of wooing the Muslims of the state in its bid to forge Dalit-Muslim combination in the upcoming state assembly polls. BSP cadre are distributing an eight page booklet titled "Muslim Samaj Ka Sachcha Hitaishi Kaun: Faisla Aap Karein." (Who is the real well wisher of the Muslim community: You decide). Party sources here today said that the booklet were being distributed in all the Muslim dominated assembly segments. BSP has already announced to give around 128 tickets to the Muslim candidates in the upcoming elections. The booklet includes 13 points where BSP has clarified various issues related to its past association with BJP. The cover page carries the picture of Mayawati, while the booklet is printed in both Hindi and Urdu language. The booklet begins with the clarification on SP allegations about BSP forming government with BJP three times in the past. "We did not compromise with our ideology, principles and did not allow the BJP to implement its agenda. BSP prefers to lose power rather than compromising on its ideals and ideology" says the booklet. "We taught them a lesson in 1999 and the BJP Government at the Centre was toppled due to our one vote. BJP always grew in strength whenever there was SP Government in UP. In 2009, BSP was in power in UP and BJP could win only 9 Lok Sabha seats, whereas in 2014 when SP came to power, BJP won 73 seats". The booklet also mentions "when Mayawati did not compromise and resigned in August 2003 as CM of the state, BJP was at the Centre. Mulayam became the CM despite lacking the majority and also retained the BJP leader Kesari Nath Tripathi as speaker of the assembly". The booklet also reminds about the proximity of Mulayam Singh Yadav with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his visit to the Sefai in Etwah during the marriage in Mulayam's family. It also explains how the Samajwadi Party ditched the anti-BJP secular grand alliance in Bihar in 2015. BSP alleged that SP walked out of the alliance at the behest of the BJP. The booklet claims that the Samajwadi Party owes its existence to the BJP and its earlier avatar Bhartiya Jansangh. In 1967 Mulayam won the first election from Jaswant Nagar with the help of Jansangh. Later, he contested with their help and even formed Government and became minister with their support in 1977. In 1989 Lok Sabha polls, Mulayam and VP Singh gave new life to BJP and its tally shot up from two to 88 seats in Lok Sabha. It also alleges that Mulayam Singh had given tacit help to LK Advani during his Somnath to Ayodhya "Rath Yatra" in 1990. BSP reminded the Muslims that Mayawati in 1995, despite running the Government with the BJP's support, did not allow the Vishwa Hindu Parishad from offering Jalabhishek at Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi and Vishnu Yagya in Mathura Eidgah. The same situation came before Mulayam in 1990 in Ayodhya and he resorted to firing which resulted in polarisation of the voters on the communal grounds. The BSP booklet rejects the charge of future tie up with the BJP. "In 2012, SP in its election manifesto had promised to provide quota to the Muslims and release the Muslim youth lodged in jails on the false charges of terrorism. Nothing happened on this. On the other hand, 400 communal riots took place in which hundreds of people were killed and several girls were raped. They bulldozed camps of victims of riot-hit Muslims in Muzaffarnagar," the booklet pointed out. "Who had sent Sakshi Maharaj to Rajya Sabha and who had included Kalyan Singh in SP despite being accused of demolishing the Babri Masjid," the booklet by the BSP asks.

UNI