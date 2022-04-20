BSP Changes Campaign Strategy In View Of Post Demonetisation Scenario

Lucknow: Post demonetisation, the Bahujan Samaj Party which is eyeing to emerge as the largest party in the coming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh has now changed its old and traditional strategy to hold big rallies for the campaigning of party president Mayawati.

In view of the constraints of funds and even attracting huge crowd, now the party will hold smaller meetings.

It will start on December 6, when all the 403 Assembly segments of the state will hold meetings on the 60th death anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar.

The BSP chief held a big rally on the death anniversary of party founder Kanshiram on October 9 in Lucknow in which more than 2 lakh people participated.

Party sources here today said Ms Mayawati has asked the cadres to organise party conventions in all Assembly constituencies and apprise supporters not only about the Bahujan movement but also the "anti-people" steps taken by the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre and SP government in the state. However, of these smaller meetings, the "biggest possible show" will be in Lucknow where people from Lucknow division (comprising cities like Lucknow, Hardoi, Lakhimpur Kheri, Raebareli, Sitapur, and Unnao) and Barabanki will be brought in to Ambedkar memorial.

"In rest of the cities, it will be the responsibility of the proposed candidates to organise the conventions," a senior BSP leader.

Party functionaries said while in case of Lucknow, the party might make some arrangement to ferry supporters from various districts, in other cities the event will be at local level. "As per the directives, the supporters will assemble and pay homage to Ambedkar before being addressed by an important leader," said the sources.

Though a senior BSP leader said the demonetisation of currency notes did not appear to have affected BSP campaign since most of the party activities are being carried out by 'donations' received from party supporters.

Highly critical of government's move to demonetise currency notes, BSP chief had been slamming the BJP for not doing enough preparation and imposing a 'financial emergency' like situation in the country.



