BSP Candidate From Ayodhya Arrested For Gangrape

Faizabad: BSP candidate from Ayodhya seat Bazmi Siddique was arrested today in connection with a gangrape case. Though the UP police has arrested the BSP candidate, but surprisingly, UP Transport Minister and SP candidate from Amethi Gayatri Prasad Prajapati was still absconding, even after issuance of a non-bailable warrant against him by the court. Mr Prajapati was not even removed from the state Cabinet by Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. Police here said that the BSP candidate Bazmi was among the 8 accused in the gangrape case registered at the Cantonment police station on March 3, under section 452,376(D), 395, 506 of the IPC. The gangrape incident was said to have taken place on the night of March 2. Police also had the medical checkup of the victim on the same day, while a statement was recorded under Section 164 of the CrPC of the woman. While six of the accused were arrested earlier, the prime accused Bazmi was however, arrested today. But still, one of the accused Mohammad Suleman was yet to be arrested. However, Bazmi in his statement, accused that he had been framed by the police and charged the UP government of partiality. UNI