BSP, BJP Release List For Upcoming Polls

Lucknow: With elections round the corner, Bahujan Samajwadi Party on Monday released second list of 6 candidates for the upcoming polls.

The party has fielded Nisha Sachan from Akbarpur, Amar Chandra Johar from Shahjahanpur and Manoj Aggarwal from Farooqabad.

Beside this, the party has fielded Neelu Satyarthi from Misrikh, Pankaj Singh from Jalaun and Dilip Kumar Singh from Hamirpur.

SP, BSP and RLD are contesting Lok Sabha polls in alliance in Uttar Pradesh in which the SP will contest on 37 seats, BSP on 38 and RLD on three. The alliance has left two seats, Rae Bareli and Amethi, for the Congress. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also released another list of candidates for the upcoming assembly and Lok Sabha polls in Odisha. The party announced three candidates for the Lok Sabha Elections beside 11 candidates for the assembly elections in Odisha.

For the Lok Sabha polls in the state of Odisha, BJP has fielded Biswesar Tudu from Mayurbhanj constituency, Abhimanyu Sethi from Bhadrak and Amiya Mallick from Jajpur.

Meanwhile, for the assembly polls, BJP fielded 12 candidates - Alok Sethi from Anandpur, Naba Charan Majhi from Rairangpur, Krushna Mohapatra from Morada, Sukanta Nayak from Nilgiri, Bhagirathi Pradan from Athamallik, Subhransu Sekhar Padhi from Banki, Brajendra Ray from Athagarh, Bijaya Mohapatra, Bijay Pradhan from Mahakalapada, Jayanta Sarangi from Puri and Aparajita Mohanty from Bhubaneswar North.

Odisha is set to go for a simultaneous poll along with Lok Sabha in four phases on April 11, 18, 23 and 29. The state will be voting simultaneously for parliamentary and assembly constituencies. There are 21 Lok Sabha and 147 Assembly seats in Odisha.