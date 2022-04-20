BSP Appoints Munqad Ali As UP Party Chief

Lucknow: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has initiated the efforts to prevent erosion of its Muslim base following its support to the scrapping of Article 370.

On Wednesday, the BSP appointed Munqad Ali, former MP, as the president of the UP party unit. Munqad Ali is one of the few party leaders who have remained with the BSP through thick and thin.

In a statement, BSP chief Mayawati said Ali, a dedicated party worker, began his political career with the party. The outgoing BSP state chief R.S. Kushwaha has been made general secretary at the national level. Mayawati also appointed Shyam Singh Yadav, Jaunpur MP, as the leader in the Lok Sabha, replacing Danish Ali. Ritesh Pandey, MP from Ambedkar Nagar, will be the deputy leader in the Lok Sabha.

The changes, as per the sources, have been made to implement the ''Sarv Samaj'' concept of the party.