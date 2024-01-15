BSP Announces Solo Endeavor in upcoming LS Polls; Mayawati Contemplates Alliance Post-Elections

BSP, under Mayawati's leadership, announces a solo journey in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, emphasizing past alliance drawbacks. Mayawati addresses government policies, denouncing limited free ration as an attempt to make people 'slaves.' She dispels retirement rumors, affirming commitment to party fortification. The party urges leaders and workers to unite for a favorable 2024 verdict.

Lucknow: In a decisive stance for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) President Mayawati declared on Monday that her party will go solo in the polls. Speaking at a press conference, Mayawati indicated a possible reconsideration of alliances after the election results are out.



Highlighting the party's past experiences with alliances, Mayawati explained, "Our history with alliances has not been advantageous, resulting in more losses than gains. Many parties in the country seek an alliance with BSP due to this. While we may consider alliances post-elections, for now, BSP is determined to independently contest the elections."



Taking a swipe at both the Centre and the state government, both governed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the former UP Chief Minister accused the ruling party of attempting to subjugate the people by offering limited free ration instead of addressing poverty and unemployment. She stated, "Rather than uplifting people from poverty and providing employment, the central and state (UP) governments are distributing free ration, attempting to make them slaves. In contrast, our UP government had prioritized job creation to empower the populace."



Dispelling rumors about her potential retirement from politics, Mayawati asserted that she remains committed to strengthening the party. She clarified, "Speculations arose after I announced Akash Anand as my political successor last month. However, I want to clarify that I have no plans to retire from politics. I will persist in working towards fortifying the party."



Mayawati urged party leaders and workers to mobilize their full strength in support of BSP's success in the 2024 elections. The BSP, once a dominant political force in Uttar Pradesh during the 1990s and 2000s, experienced a gradual decline over the last decade. In the 2022 assembly elections, the party garnered only 12.8% of the votes, marking its lowest performance in almost three decades.

—Input from Agencies