BSNL to offer unlimited calls on Sundays from Aug 21

New Delhi: Customers of state-run BSNL will be able to make free unlimited calls on any mobile or landline number in the country on Sundays from August 21. "Unlimited free calling from BSNL landline to any network's mobile and landline on all Sundays on pan India basis w.e.f. 15th August, 2016," Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha said in his tweet today. According to official sources, details of the unlimited free calling plan will be released on August 15. BSNL commands around 57 per cent market share with 14.35 million customers. At present, it offers unlimited night calling on any network in the country between 9 pm to 7 am as complimentary service for all its customers. BSNL landline connection plan starts at a monthly rental of Rs 120 per month which includes 120 free minutes of call within BSNL network during a month. Private operator Airtel offers free unlimited calling from landline to any network in the country throughout the day at extra monthly fee of about Rs 100 per month.