BSNL to launch free roaming from today

New Delhi: State-run BSNL will launch free roaming, starting Monday, which will allow all its mobile customers across the country to receive incoming calls at no cost. "Now BSNL mobile customers will not need to carry multiple SIMs and handsets during roaming. They are free to talk as long as they want without worrying of any charges during incoming calls. "In fact, it is like a dream of 'One Nation One Number' coming true," BSNL CMD Anupam Shrivastava said in a statement. One June 2, Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had announced that the telco would be launching free roaming scheme from June 15. The company also clarified that it has not received any communication from sectoral regulator TRAI regarding the roaming scheme. "We have not received any such communication from TRAI. BSNL has announced this scheme with the consent of Minister of Communications & IT, Ravi Shankar Prasad who himself had announced it in a press conference held on June 2. TRAI has no objection to it," Shrivastava said. BSNL had a mobile subscriber base of 7.72 crore as of March-end. PTI