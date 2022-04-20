BSNL to counter RJio with unlimited broadband data at Rs 249

NEW DELHI: State-run BSNL today said it will soon launch a promotional unlimited wireline broadband plan that effectively translates into less than Re 1 per GB download cost for subscribers if they use up to 300GB data in a month. Attempting to take Reliance Jio's 4G offer of Rs 50 per GB head-on, BSNL is looking to hook new customers to its wireline broadband offering. "BSNL is going to launch a very cost-effective and affordable promotional unlimited Broadband plan 'Experience Unlimited BB 249' from September 9, 2016," the telecom PSU said in a statement. The plan will enhance the customer experience towards wireline broadband services and attract new users to experience BSNL broadband services, the corporation's chairman cum managing director Anupam Shrivastava said in a statement. "Under this plan, customers can download unlimited Broadband data without bothering about any data limit in GB. BSNL shall offer 2 Mbps speed under this plan," the statement said. BSNL said that if customers use the plan continuously in a month, they can download upto 300 GB data by paying Rs 249. �PTI