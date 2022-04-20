BSNL offers 2GB data per day, unlimited calling for Rs 339

New Delhi: To counter threat from Reliance Jio, state-run telecom firm BSNL on Thursday launched a new plan that offers 2 GB of 3G data per day and unlimited calling within its network for Rs 339.





"The benefits customer will get under the Combo STV (special tariff voucher) of Rs 339 are unlimited calls in BSNL network and unlimited data with fair use policy of 2 GB per day with validity of 28 days," BSNL said in a statement.





The offer is limited for 90 days.





Reliance Jio is offering 1GB of 4G data and unlimited calling to all network for free till March 31. From April 1 onward, Reliance Jio customers opting for Jio Prime service will get unlimited data and calls till March 31, 2018, for one time registration fee of Rs 99 and Rs 303 per month.





BSNL said that the data of 2 GB per day is one of the best in the industry.





"We are committed to providing affordable and efficient services to all segment of our loyal mobile customers. We offer best prices to our customers considering present trend of Indian telecom industry," BSNL Director for Consumer Mobility RK Mittal said.





BSNL customers under the new scheme will also get 25 minutes of free call to other network everyday and after that they will be charged 25 paisa for minute long phone call.





PTI



