BSNL's prepaid SIMs won't be discontinued till April 20: Ravi Shankar Prasad

New Delhi: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday said the prepaid SIMs of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) will not be discontinued till April 20 and for outgoing calls, a Rs 10 incentive has also been provided so that the poor people continue to communicate amid the coronavirus lockdown.

"The Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has decided that prepaid SIMs will not be discontinued till April 20. For outgoing calls, a Rs 10 incentive has been provided automatically from today so that the poor and the needy people continue to work," Minister for Electronics & IT, Communications and Law & Justice Prasad told ANI.

Prasad on Monday held a meeting with the BSNL heads from all the States and the Union Territories and the Chief Postmaster General of the Postal Department through video conferencing.

"I am happy to note that both these bodies are doing a good work. Postal Dept is sending a lot of money orders for the poor people and also ensuring Aadhaar link payment. They have even supplied lots of medical kits and other things," added Prasad.

The Union Law Minister said the BSNL is working hard to ensure that full linkage remains active during these times. "I have also stressed the need to ensure that complaints are addressed immediately," he said. (ANI)